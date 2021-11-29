Professor Yemi Osinbajo

…Asaba one of the most peaceful states due to bridge-building – VP

…Mr Vice President is a true statesman and an uncommon leader – Delta Governor Okowa

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been described as a wise man and a great Vice President by the Asagba, traditional ruler of Asaba, Delta State, Obi Prof. Chike Edozien.

The Asagba was speaking today when the Vice President paid him a courtesy call in Asaba, during his trip to commission the Delta State new civil service Secretariat complex, which was also named after the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien.

The traditional ruler said, “As the Vice President of the great country, Nigeria. We know you as a very distinguished and eminent supporter of law, and we know you as a pastor of the Redeemed Church, put together, we can say that with all these qualifications and experience, that you are a wise man.

“Once again, Mr. Vice President, I thank you for coming to Asaba to listen to us. We wish you well and wish your programme in Asaba to go well, and that after the commissioning, you return safely to Abuja. Our love and regard to Mr. President. God bless you.”

Also speaking later, at the commissioning of the Secretariat, the PDP Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, noted that “Mr. Vice President is a true statesman and an uncommon leader.”

Okowa, in his speech, said, “By now, many people will be wondering if the Vice-President has Delta roots, yet, he has and we are pleased…We cannot count the number of times he has been with us on official engagement.

“Mr Vice-President sir, let it be on recorded that you have shown yourself to be a true stateman and an uncommon leader. The government and good people of Delta State appreciates you today and always. We value your friendship, partnership and genuine effort in the progress of our state.

“Thank you, your excellency for always responding when we call you.”

In his remarks, Prof. Osinbajo extended the special greetings of His Excellency, Mr. President, to the people of the State, while expressing delight at the recognition of the traditional ruler by the State Government who named the state-of-the-art edifice after him.

The Vice President also described the Asagba as a bridge builder who has brought people together.

Noting that the traditional ruler “has established himself outside this nation and within the nation as a renowned professor of excellence”, the VP said, “Very many of those who have built this nation without necessarily being in political office are not recognized the way they ought to be recognized. We are all excited that this recognition and immortalistaion of the name of such a person is being done by the Delta State government.”

“I am very happy that this state has drawn from your wealth of experience, open-mindedness¸ broad-mindedness, and we are able to see a state that is moving forward, and especially this city of Asaba going forward as being one of the most peaceful places in Nigeria today,” the VP stated.

“I will like to congratulate you for bridge-building of people in this capital city of Asaba and Delta State with people from various parts of the country,” he added.

