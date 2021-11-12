By Peter Duru

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has assured that his government will ensure transparency in the selection of a new Och’Idoma and Deputy Chairman of the Benue State Traditional Council.

Governor Ortom said a meeting of stakeholders from Benue South District would soon be convened to kickstart the selection process, saying the laws guiding the process will strictly be followed.

The former Och’Idoma, HRH Chief Elias Ikoyi Obekpa had last month gone on a hunting expedition hence the need to replace him.

Governor Ortom gave the assurance Friday, during a condolence visit at the temporary abode of the Acting Och’Idoma, Chief George Edeh and the entire Idoma Area Traditional Council in Otukpo.

Accompanied by the State Deputy Governor, Mr. Benson Abounu and members of the State Executive Council, he pledged the support of his administration to the acting Och’Idoma and for a hitch-free succession process.

Receiving the delegation, the acting Och’Idoma, Chief Edeh described the Governor’s visit as a show of love to the entire Idoma nation, having sent his deputy earlier when the monarch went on hunting expedition.

Governor Ortom also visited the family of Chief Obekpa where he also pledged his support as an adopted son of the family.

Eldest son of the former monarch, Prince Ada Obekpa thanked the Governor for his concern for the family, saying they were extremely happy that he found time to visit them in their trying moment.

