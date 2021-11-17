OPINION: Otun of Egbaland still missing decade after Dr Majekodunmi's death

By Femi Coker

After the founder of St Nicholas Hospital, Dr Moses Majekodunmi’s death chaos continues to plague the traditional institution in Oke-Ona, a subdivision of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital over the next Otun of Egbaland.

The late Majekodunmi, a renowned gynaecologist and obstetrician, was also Minister of Health in the First Republic; until his demise in 2012, he was the Otun Egba.

Two years to his death’s ten-year remembrance, a successor is yet to emerge with contenders battling for the exalted title with no end in sight.

Unfortunately, some have succumbed to death along the way.

To bring it home, the chieftaincy title in question is the next in rank to Balogun of Egba, the most senior among war chiefs in Egbaland, a historic city replete with the history of wars.

Traditionally, Otun is exclusive to men from any of the three communities that make up Oke-Ona, namely Ilugun, Ikereku and Ikija under the rulership of Osile. The chieftaincy title is rotated among the three areas.

For the titleholder to emerge, the Ogboni Fraternity in the area – entitled to produce the Otun and its Olorogun counterpart – and six principal officers called Iwarefa in traditional parlance must unanimously decide on a candidate and present the person to Osile, who in turn would forward the High Chief designate’s name to Alaake and the state government for ratification.

The Iwarefas would conduct the election in the full view of local government officials.

It fell on Ikija to produce the next Otun after the late Majekodunmi, who was from Ikereku passed on. The community’s long failure to do the needful is owing to multiple bitter feuds and internecine strife among contenders and their supporters.

Some of the disagreements predated the vacancy for the High Chief title.

The struggle for the coveted rank exacerbated infighting in Ikija, the land of Olumo Rock.

The rat race started with Chief Ademola Ayorinde, Chief Osunrinde and Chief Akanni Lanpejo. The last two persons died along the line, yet a fitting close to the contest remains elusive. Prior to the Otun vacancy, the trio had battled for the Balogun of Ikija title.

…The culmination of the bitter feud is that Ayorinde of the Ikija Electronics fame holds no chieftaincy title in Oke-Ona while the title, Akinsegun of Egbaland, was bestowed on him by the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

At a time, Remi Bakare, a chartered accountant, stockbroker and politician, who holds the traditional titles of Aare Adimula of Ake and Aare Laderin of Egbaland was in the race before dropping out of his own accord.

At 81, Ayorinde despite the frailty of old age has not called time on his aspiration.

The octogenarian has been joined by a new entrant, Chief Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi, who is a businessman and two-time Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State.

He is also the Akinrogun of Ikija, Aare Ona-Kakanfo of Agodo, Aare Onibon of Ilugun and Aare Onibo of Oke-Ona Egbaland.

Report has it that the contenders’ connection to Ikija is through maternal and their aspiration is not covetous but within their rights.

The duo, who are both based in Lagos tick all the boxes for the title, however, there is discontent in some quarters over the candidacy of Ayorinde owing to his nephew, Adebayo Ayorinde, who is the incumbent Executive Chairman of Abeokuta North Local Government Area in Ogun State, where Ikija falls under.

The objection to his candidature is that his emergence would violate all the canon of fair play.

Egunjobi’s successful resolution to the crisis that rocked the Ogboni Fraternity in Ikija, which led to the closure of the Lodge for a decade, and his involvement in community service across Oke Ona and Egbaland, in general, made the Iwarefas decide in his favour with his name forwarded to Osile.

But it is not yet etched in stone that the 47-year-old, who is a member of the prestigious body of Egba men, Abeokuta Club, would emerge as the 7th Otun of Egbaland, given that the state government has to ratify his selection despite that Osile, who reserves the right to forward the High Chief designate’s name to the authority and the Ikija Iwarefas have played their parts.

Femi Coker writes from London

