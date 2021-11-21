



Nigeria’s Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and Operation Emergence-4 Maroua in Cameroun are changing strategies against Boko and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

The Chief of Military Public Information for MNJTF, Col. Muhammad Dole, said this in a statement issued on Sunday in Ndjamena.

Dole said the Theatre Commander, OPHK, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa and the Force Commander, MNJTF, Maj.-Gen. Abdul-Khalifah Ibrahim, had paid an operational visit to Operation Emergence-4 in Maroua, Cameroun, toward the objective.

He said the commanders were received by the Field Commander, Operation Emergence-4, Maj.-Gen. Saly Mohammadou, before proceeding on a courtesy visit to the Governor, Far North Region, Cameroun, Mr Mijhinyawa Bakri.

In his remarks, the Theatre Commander, OPHK, Maj.-Gen. Musa, commended Cameroun and its armed forces for their cooperation in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

He added that such cooperation had helped to water down the fighting power of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

Musa stressed the need for more collaboration in order to totally eradicate the terrorist groups.

In his response, Gov. Bakri said that Nigeria and Cameroon were brothers separated by imposed borders but connected by a common history, geography and culture.

Bakri assured of more collaboration in the shared aspiration for total peace in the region.

At Operation Emergence-4, Musa said that Boko Haram terrorists had been surrendering as a result of the military operations of both countries’ forces and the in-fighting among the terrorist groups.

He stressed the need for more collaboration in the fight as well as intelligence gathering and sharing to be able to end the menace of the terrorists.

On his part, the Force Commander, MNJTF, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim commended the troops of Operation Emergence-4 for their remarkable cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

Ibrahim stressed the need for more synergy between the countries of the Lake Chad Basin towards bringing an end to terrorists’ activities and restoring normalcy to the affected areas.

The Commander, Operation Emergence-4 Maj.-Gen. Saly Mohammadou, expressed delight at the visit and promised more collaboration with both operations.

Mohammadou said the Boko Haram terrorists had done much damage in the region, stressing that there was need to evolve new strategies to end their menace.

During a visit to the Lamido of Maroua, Bakari Bouba, the traditional ruler said the visit demonstrated the high regard the two operational commanders had for the traditional leadership.

Bouba promised to continue admonishing his people to shun violence and embrace peace without which there would be no progress.

He reiterated the shared values, language and cultures of the two countries, adding that terrorists should not be allowed to divide their nationals.

The traditional ruler also advised that non-kinetic means be explored as other means of ending terrorism. (NAN)