Opawunmi, Aminu win FirstBank 60th Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship

From left—Tunde Owolabi, Group Executive, Retail Banking Lagos & West; Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, both of FirstBank; Aminu Kadir, winner of 60th Lagos Amateur Open Championship, and Callistus Obetta, Group Executive, Technology & Services, FirstBank, at the FirstBank 60th Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship finals held at Ikoyi Club 1938.

For Sade Opawunmi, winner in the female category of the 60th edition of the FirstBank of Nigeria Ltd. Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship, which ended on Sunday at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, it was dream come true.

An elated Opawunmi, Captain of Abeokuta Female Golf Club, who won in the female guest category, said winning the guest category was a moment she would never forget.

She said it was a reaffirmation that hard work paid.

“I trained hard for this, and we’re grateful to FirstBank for including the female category in this year’s edition, this is commendable.

“This is just the beginning; it will only keep getting better. Congratulations to all the participants; we all did well and we should be proud of ourselves,” she said.

A statement by Pious Eromosele, the Media Coordinator of the championship, made available to NAN on Monday in Lagos, said Kadir Aminu of Ilorin Golf Club emerged winner in the male category.

Aminu grossed a score of 14-over the course par, playing over 54 holes to clinch the events coveted trophy, leaving the tournament defending champion, Tajudeen Ajayi of the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 in the second position.

The third position went to 2019 top-ten finisher, Gabriel Ejembi, while Olusegun Emmanuel with gross score of +17 duck won the fourth position.

Shola Ogunwoye maintained his consistency in the Lagos Open with another top-five finish.

The 60th anniversary celebration of the Lagos Open was more about Aminu, the Champion, who plans to go professional.

“My target now is the Qualifying School and I believe I will make it. thats my ambition.

“My victory has further given me the conviction that I will make it through Qualifying School,” Aminu said.

The special 60th anniversary celebrations of the Lagos Open also had past winners who are now professional players; Sam Njoroge from Kenya, Nigeria’s top seed, Andrew Oche Odoh, Willy Gift from Port Harcourt in attendance.

FirstBank’s Chief Executive Officer, Adesola Adeduntan, who was represented by Callistus Obetta, pledged the Banks continuous support for golf.

He said the bank’s support for golf and other sports stemmed from the understanding that it was a major unifying force for individuals and communities, defying language, culture, religion, beliefs and social strata.

Highlights of the four-day event included donation of an ambulance to Ikoyi Club 1938, N5.1 million donation to Down Syndrome Foundation and Pacelli School of the Blind, which also got N5.1 million as part of the special anniversary celebrations of the famed Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria