By Ephraim Oseji

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has commended recent pronouncement by the Delta State Government of going into partnership with Stallion Auto Keke Limited for the establishment of a tricycle manufacturing plant in the state.

It would be recalled that the Chief Economic Adviser to Delta State Governor, Dr Kingsley Emu, disclosed the partnership recently at the exhibition of the new Auto Keke Bajaj tricycle at the Cenotaph, Asaba.

Onuesoke, who spoke on the development, said: “Tricycle presently provides over 30 percent employment to youths in the state. It provides means of livelihood for riders, mechanics and spare part dealers among others. Its establishment in the state will further enhance the earning strength of the aforementioned category of people. If the industry is established in Delta State, it will take majority of the youths out of the streets, thereby reducing acts of criminality in the state.

“Delta is famous for entrepreneurship and job creation and I must commend Stallion Group for their desire to establish the manufacturing plant in Delta State. By bringing Stallion to Delta State, the statement government is bringing them closer to the South South and the South East because they have a lot of market share in the region, “ he noted.

He noted his regular call for the establishing of manufacturing industries in the state instead of petrol stations, adding that the partnership between the Delta State Government and Stallion on tricycle manufacturing was a step in the right direction.