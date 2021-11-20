By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and Former Delta State Gubernatorial Aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has advised youths of Delta State to stop indulging in acts that will scare away foreign investors from investing in the state.

Onuesoke who gave the advise while addressing some youths who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Warri, Delta State recently, observed that there are no employment for Delta State youths because they indulged in activities like ‘Deve’, extortion, harassment and other community vices that are scaring away foreign investors from investing in the state.

“If you keep harassing investors, extorting them and occupying their premises under one little excuses or the other how do you expect them to invest in your communities so as create enabling environment for employment and other socio-economic activities?, Onuesoke queried.

He stated that the government meant well for foreign investors, but unfortunately, the obnoxious activities of youths seemed to be their obstacles, advising that the only way to attract foreign investment to the state is that the youths have to comply to government directives on peaceful existence between them and foreign investors.

“They are complaining that there is no employment, no jobs, no investors or industries in the state, but they are scaring them away over claim of development fees popularly known as ‘Deve’, extortion, harassment of workers and other criminal activities. This is the only way employment could come to them. But if the environment is not conducive for investment, no investor will come to the state. I am appealing to Delta youths to accommodate foreign investors so as to benefit from its socio-economical development,” he appealed.

Onuesoke advised Delta Youths to imbibe the culture of youths in Western states of Nigeria who are working in collaboration with foreign investors to bring socio-economic development to their states and environs.

The chieftain emphasized that foreign investment will contribute to the growth and development of the host state in diverse ways which include contributing to the growth of the real output direct investment in the production of tangible goods, generation and expansion of business through stimulation of employment, raising of wages and replacement of declining market sector among others