Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

The opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ondo state has kicked against the 120 per cent increase in tuition fees payable in the state-owned University of Medical Sciences, (UNIMED) in Ondo.

It lamented that the insensitive action of the Rotimi Akeredolu led administration would increase out of school children

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Kennedy Peretei, in a statement weekend said the astronomical increase ” is a silent notice to parents who cannot afford the new fees regime to withdraw their children.

Peretei in the statement said “the recent astronomical hike in the fees payable by students in the Ondo State Government-owned University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED) by the government is a silent notice to parents who cannot afford the new fees regime to withdraw their children.

“Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN has never hidden his penchant for increasing fees in tertiary institutions since he assumed leadership of the State. Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko and Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa had suffered serial closures over students protests bordering on fees hike.

“The Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo shrank to a student population of 1,753 from over 9,000 due to fees increase.

“Most private residential accommodations for students in Owo are now empty. Even the economy of the ancient city has been adversely affected.

“Parents and students of UNIMED received shockers of their lives when they noticed increment of fees with nearly 120% for 2021/2022 session.

“No explanation was given for this hike. Medical students have to pay as much as N1,320,000.00 as against N515,000.00 payable in the previous academic session (2020/2021).

“At Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti students of Medicine and Surgery require only N468,750.00 for 2021/2022 Session. For Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye N176,396.00 will be enough for the same course.

“There is no justification for this continuous upward review of school fees when the economy of the state is practically comatose and workers’ salaries are not only irregular but never paid in full.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State Chapter calls on the Governor and the APC led government to wear a human face in taking decisions that affect the well being of our future leaders.

“A government that only brings sorrow to the people through policies of this nature is no longer worthy of its stay in power.

“lf neighbouring States with lesser revenue are charging lesser fees, why must Ondo State breed University dropouts because of the wickedness of one man?”

The party said that ” Education is the only industry Ondo State is known for. If the incumbent administration cannot improve our lots, it is better not to complicate a bad situation.

Contacted, the institution’s spokesperson, Temitope Oluwatayo said that the management would soon come out with a stand on the new tuition fees.

