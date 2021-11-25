.

— Victims are siblings, tied to trees, about to be killed

— They would’ve been slaughtered- Amotekun Commander

— We move with hired cows from Okenne, Kogi state to Ondo, disguised to commit a crime – Suspects

—- We kidnapped siblings to get ransom

Dayo Johnson Akure

Two Fulani herdsmen suspected to be kidnappers have been arrested for abducting two fellow Fulani herdsmen in Supare Akoko in Akoko South West Council area of Ondo state by men of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun.

Vanguard gathered that the victims are siblings and herdsmen.

The Commander of the state Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said in Akure that a member of the syndicate, Sidi Amodu, was apprehended inside a forest in Supare Akoko.

Adeleye named the two victims to include Musa Ibrahim and Amidu Ibrahim, who are brothers from the same parent, were abducted and tied to the tree and their hostages were about to slaughter them when the Amotekun Corps arrived at the scene.

He explained that the criminals numbering seven, ran away, leaving Amodu who was sleeping behind when the Amotekun Corps invaded their den.

According to him “This is a case of herdsmen being kidnapped by fellow Fulani men. The two victims rescued by Amotekun are Musa Ibrahim and Amidu Ibrahim, they are siblings and they are herdsmen.

“They were kidnapped in Supare Akoko and valuables are taken from them after the kidnap operation and they were tied and about to be slaughtered by fellow Fulani men before our men got wind of it

“We penetrated the forest where they are hiding and we are able to apprehend one of the criminals.

“He confessed to the crime and said a gang is a group of seven and that they migrated into the state from Benin and Kogi state.

“He said the last kidnap they did involve eight people. He said they all scattered when the Amotekun men came in order not to be arrested

“We have been able to take care of the two victims that were abducted.

“The suspected kidnappers, Sidi Amodu claimed he came in from Kogi for the purpose of this kidnapping and that they hired cows as a cover-up because they are not the real owners of the cows

“He said they have operated in some bad portion of the road in Ajowa Akoko, Akunnu and Supare areas of the state.

“This is to tell criminals in Ondo state that our resolute to ensure zero tolerance to crime will not any other any condition compromised.

“We have been able to harvest other criminals in the last one week of the ongoing operation clean up. Many of them specialised in armed robbery

In an interview, one of the suspects, Amodu confessed to the crime and said that they moved with some hired cows from Okenne in Kogi state to Ondo state to perpetuate their criminal activities and disguised as herdsmen.

Amodu said ” we have been able to rob at some bad spots on the road in areas like Akunnu Akoko, Supare Akoko and Ajowa Akoko.

” We kidnapped the two brothers to get some ransom from them.

He pointed out that the group had been able to kidnap about eight people while their families paid the ransom for their release.

Also speaking, the two brothers said ” We received the beating of our lives from the hoodlums who covered their face and tied us to the trees.

Musa brahim said “They tortured us and told us to call our relatives to bring ransom to release us or they will kill us. They beat us and were about to kill us when the Amotekun men arrived at the forest”

Vanguard News Nigeria