Participants at the event

A non-governmental organization, Syngenta Foundation for Sustainable Agriculture (SFSA), has made a giant stride by setting up not fewer than 13 Farmers’ Hubs across northern Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.

SFSA-Nigeria’s Country Program Manager, Mr. Gabriel Isaiah, who made this disclosure at the 2021 onboarding of new Farmers’ hubs said that the goal for establishing these hubs was, ”to bridge the gap that exist between farmers’ need and access to quality inputs geared towards enhancing productivity.”

The need to bridge this gap through the establishment of farmers’ hub by Foundation came amid the 2021 United Nations’ report that the North West and North Central states of Nigeria are battling with high levels of food insecurity due to a combination of long-running armed conflict and violence, disrupted livelihoods, reduced market access, localized food production shortfall and the impacts of COVID-19 on food supply chains.

According to Isaiah, the project which seeks to create value for small farmers in developing countries focuses towards driving home the promotion and adoption of sorghum and cowpea variety by smallholders.

He added that as part of its mandate to help smallholders’ Farmers to enhance productivity, Foundation with other partner had successfully established 13 farmers’ hubs around Kano and Jigawa States in Nigeria, at the close of 2020.

Speaking further, Isaiah recalled that from 2020 to 2021, 8 more hubs were established by reaching out to 3 other states in Nigeria (Kaduna, Abuja and Nasarawa).

He pointed out that these hubs have served a variety of purposes ranging from access to quality seed, vegetable seedling production, market linkage, GAT training, grain aggregation, access to finance, sales of crop production and fertilizer, mechanization, and weather information amongst others.

”Since the establishment of these hubs, SFSA has been working hard on varying initiatives that will bridge the identified gaps. Hence, the SFSA Seeds2B stream has strategically mapped out a plan to drive the promotion of AVISA promoted varieties of cowpea and sorghum in all the hub locations using the hub as an outlet for the sales of AVISA crops and aggregating the grains for output market,” he stated.

The Country Program Manager who also serve as the Training Coordinator revealed that so far, there have been progress reports from the existing hubs, which obviously gave the Foundation reasons to extend its intervention to other parts of the country.

”Already, demonstrations have been done in these states – Kaduna and Nasarawa, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. It has aroused the farmers appetite seeing the wide gap in productivity on the variety. It therefore became important and timely for Hub managers to be onboarded and integrated to drive access to cowpea and sorghum seeds”, he noted.

Speaking, the Agricservices Manager, Timothy Azakere explained the importance of e-hub which is to monitor the transaction, transparency, and performance of the activity of the hub.

Reeling out SFSA’s achievements, Timothy revealed that, ” some of the progress reports recorded in 2020 from the hubs were sales of inputs such as chemicals, fertilizers, and seeds to smallholder farmers around the locations. From the report, the sales of inputs amounted to about $27,993.87. Revenue generated from sales of cowpea and sorghum seeds and grains alone was over $4,000 and $66,000 respectively.”

One recurring question asked by the newly onboarded was, “How the Hub Managers got to make such huge amount of transaction?”

The answer given was simple: ”The Farmers’ Hub model facilitated by SFSA is the backbone for such huge transactions”.

Earlier, the Seed 2b Manager of SFSA, Manga Ephraim during the onboarding exercise, flagged off another phase of grain aggregation for the year 2021.

Another phase of such aggregation will involve the new hub locations hence fostering the market for sorghum and cowpea in Kaduna, Abuja and Nasarawa.

Ephraim who said the operational strategy of the SFSA focuses on smallholders, productivity and markets, stressed that the importance of market to the continuity of any venture cannot be sidelined.

He said: ” the essence of the onboarding was to integrate the new Hub Mangers into the Model, acquainting them with the various activities and targets, with great expectations that there will be higher productivity from the new hubs and the entire hubs all together.”

The onboarding exercise which attracted many stakeholders featured a more progressive report on the achievement made so far by existing hubs.