Founding Director-General PDP Governors Forum Earl, Osaro Onaiwu, Thursday advised the incoming PDP NEC to develop a comprehensive manifesto that will help the party achieve its goals.

He stated this in a statement he personally signed and sent to Vanguard on Thursday night.

He advised that the manifesto “should be developed by a team of experts with the accelerated development of the country from sub-national levels to the national level as its goal”.

His words: “As founding Director-General of the PDP Governors Forum, Earl, Osaro Onaiwu, I call on the newly elected National Executive Committee of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to develop a comprehensive manifesto to be executed by public office holders elected under the party.

“I am of the view that the manifesto should be developed by a team of experts with the accelerated development of the country from sub-national levels to the national level as its goal. I believe that the absence of manifestos by the country’s leading political parties, a situation sometimes identified as parties lacking basic ideologies, has led to a rash of sloganized development plans by past Presidents and governors without significant progress made.

“I therefore urge that the recently elected National Executive Council of the PDP led by Dr. Iyorchia Ayu immediately commence on developing an impressive but practical manifesto ahead of the 2023 election.

“Unlike the golden era of politics and governance in our country when you had United Party of Nigeria (UPN) governors focused on free education and mass housing, while National Party of Nigeria (NPN) governors touted the ‘operation feed the nation’ mantra, in recent time, what we’ve had are presidents and governors who come up with popularized agendas, with some of them not delivering on these agendas.

“Nigeria is dire need of an overarching development plan which is binding on elected government officials at all levels. I call on Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, to inaugurate a think-tank which will look at the challenges the country is facing, look at our strengths, prospects, advantages and weaknesses to produce a manifesto that will trigger economic renewal and national development.

“Nigeria in its current state of high level insecurity, galloping inflation, a heavy debt burden as well as a high percentage of unemployment, can only be rescued by a PDP with a robust manifesto.”