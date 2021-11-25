Atiku Abubakar

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his 75th birth anniversary.

In a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor lauded the former Vice President for his remarkable commitment to the unity and progress of the nation through his remarkable economic and political activities.

Okowa said Atiku’s wise and consistent admonitions on national issues had been outstanding and impactful.

He commended the ex-Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections for his inspiring role in the defence and promotion of democracy in Nigeria.

He stated that the Wazirin Adamawa was a detribalised Nigerian, whose benevolence had impacted many lives beyond tribe, religion, gender, social status and partisan frontiers.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our great leader and patriot, former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, as he celebrates his 75th birth anniversary.

“As a respectable leader and elder statesman, you have genuinely provided opportunities for people to eke out a living from their God-given potential with your massive investments in education, agriculture, media, hospitality, water and oil and gas.

“You have made outstanding contributions to the socio-economic and political growth of Nigeria and we will continue to be inspired by your patriotism and love for this great country.

“Over the years, you have remained a large-hearted, philanthropist and a people’s leader with mass followership across the country.

“You bestrode Nigeria’s political landscape like a colossus and as you clock 75 years today, it is my prayer and that of millions of Deltans and every Nigerian that God will continue to strengthen you in your service to God and humanity,” he said.