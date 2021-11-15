Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has been commended for the training and retraining of accountants in the state.

The chairman of the forum of accountants FOA Delta state chapter Mr. Charles Isiayei gave the commendation during the international accountants day celebration in Asaba.

He stated that the role of accountants in every sector of the economy both domestic and international and their positive impacts could not be overemphasized.

He said the international accounting day was celebrated in 1972 saying that the day is aimed at inspiring young ones on career opportunities in the accounting field.

Mr. Isiaye explainedthat it was a day set aside worldwide not just to celebrate accounting as a profession but also to celebrate and appreciate members of the noble profession.

He described accounting as a professional discipline that involves system gathering, classification, recording, analysing and interpretation of information based on data that are monetary in nature.

Isiaye appreciated all stakeholders in the accounting business in the state particularly the commissioner for finance Chief Fidelis Tilije, the Head of Service Mr Reginald Bayoko, the Accountant General and Permanent Secretary of Delta State Mrs. Joy Enwa for their support and assistance in promoting the accounting profession in the state.