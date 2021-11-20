Chairman/CEO, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) Chief Dr. Innocent Chukwuma OFR and Rector, Federal Polytechnic Oko, Engr. Dr. Francisca Nwafulugo, FNSE shortly after signing the MoU at Innoson headquaters, Nnewi.

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, led by the Rector, Dr. Francisca Nwafulugo, on Thursday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing (IVM), for a beneficial partnership and collaboration between the two parties.

The two parties will also work to establish a research and training centre for the polytechnic.

Recall that IVM currently runs an Innovation Enterprise Institution (IEI) under the name INNOSON KIARA Academy (IKA). The institution offers programs for the award of the National Innovation Diploma (NID) as well as National Technical Certificates (NTC) to the enrollees.

Speaking shortly after the signing at the Innoson headquarters, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nwafulugo explained that the partnership would provide effective collaboration in capacity building of staff and students.

According to her, the parties would offer a wide selection of training, seminars and acquisition of skills for staff and students in Engineering and other relevant fields while other departments in the institution will engage in design, fabrication of tools, repairs and maintenance.

She noted that the school got the approval of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for the collaboration and constituted a 23-man committee led by the former National President of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Comrade Chibuzo Asomugha.

The rector said: “The overall objective of the partnership is to promote institutional exchange by inviting experts in the company to participate in a variety of training, acquisition of skills activities and professional development.

“We hope to establish, through this collaboration, a standard training and service delivery workshops in the institution to serve as revenue hub for the institution, she said.

On his part, the Chairman/CEO of IVM, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, said: “This partnership and collaboration will see Federal Polytechnic, Oko, assist the products of Innoson Kiara Academy by drawing course contents that will identify and address major areas of deficiencies and other related National Diploma curricula.

“Moreso, with the partnership, Innoson Kiara Academy will be retraining the academic staff and students and National Diploma, ND, students from selected departments will be sent for Industrial Training at IKA,” Chukwuma stated.

Dignitaries present during the MoU signing include the CEO of Innoson Kiara Academy; Messrs. Alfred Nwosu and Obinna Chukwuma who are members of the Board of Directors of Innoson Vehicles. Others are the Registrar, Mrs. Ifeoma Okoli; the Deputy Rector, Dr. Chris Izuchukwu Onu; Chibuzo Asomugha, and other top management of the institution.