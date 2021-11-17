Oil Money

Who Dey Breath, a new song by a UK-based Nigerian billionaire, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, popularly known as Oil Money by find and admirers, is burning the airwaves and enjoying massive rotations from disc jockeys in.clubs, radio stations and glamour events

Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, a glamour billionaire and owner of multiple blue chip companies spanning across different sectors released his latest work on his Oil Money Record Label.

The song features DJ YK Beat in what turned out to be a huge collaboration by both music acts . They combined effortlessly to produce a rhythmic music designed for the enjoyment of music lovers.

DJ YK Beat, whose real name is Olayinka Lawal, is a Nigerian disk jockey and beat producer. He is popularly known for his hit trending beat, “South Africa Beat”, which was released in 2017 and not to forget his latest hit beat “Social Media”.

Music faithful the world over ly Nigerians, both home and abroad, are in for a thrilling moment with the new release from Oil Money Label, “Who Dey Breath”, which is promoted by Pence Freddo Perry.

Speaking in an interview with reporters recently, Oil.Money, who owns a chain of business ventures comprising real estate, DJ, Event Promoter, philanthropism and investor, said that Who Dey Breath is a song for every home because this is a music which was painstakingly produced to drive a message of hope for the mankind.

According to Oil Money, an indigene of Asari Toru in River State, “I bring out my songs taking into consideration the psychological wellbeing of my fans, a song that they will love to listen to and a song that will elevate and lift their souls.

” My fans are the reason I am in the music industry, all I do is for them and they (fans) inform most of the things we do on and off the airwaves,” Oil Money said.

Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, who floated Oil Money Record Label to give young and upcoming artistes a platform to achieve their dream as well as produce singers that would become global brands,

He is already seeing the new release Who Dey Breath being streamed and downloaded by fans across the world.

“My desire is to give my fans something to feel happy about, because as.long as there is something to breathe, there is hope for a brighter future,” he said.

Oil Money records mission statement is to sign and raise young talents to stardom. The record label is also platform for the discovery and nurturing of artists to attain global stars as well as help them to sustain the fortune and fame that have come their way.