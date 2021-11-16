DJ YK Beat

United Kingdom based Nigerian business tycoon and record label owner, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, who is popularly called Oil Money, has released a new single titled Who Dey Breath, featuring Dj YK Beat.

Oil Money’s Who Dey Breath is already making waves on the airwaves as listeners have been streaming and downloading it b fot their enjoyment. The song is packed with energy, life snd so much jumpy with vivacious rhythm.

Proudly promoted By Prince Fredoo Perry, Oil Money’s new song, Who Dey Breath is proving to be a momentous hit given the way it is being streamed and downloaded by music lovers. The song is undoubtedly a great tune to listen to. It is a club anthem and a tune that is definitely lifting and danceable hit.

Known originally as Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, Oil Money, a self-made billionaire, is a British business magnate, real estate, DJ, Event Promoter, philanthropist and investor ,who hails fron Asari Toru In Rivers State.

Though he lives with his beloved and adorable family in London, from where he runs his sprawling business empire, Oil money is success personified given his humongous multiple streams of wealth that cuts across various sectors of the economy.

In deciding to dish out this amazing monster tune with DJ YK Beat, whose real name is Olayinka Lawal, a Nigerian disk jockey and beat producer. He is best known for his hit trending beat, “South Africa Beat”, which he released in 2017 and his latest hit beat “Social Media”.

Speaking on what inspired his new.song, Oil Money said he wanted to give music lovers something to feel happy about, noting that as.long as there is something to breathe, there is hope for a brighter future.

” I love my fans a lot, they are the reasons why I am in the music industry, all i do is fot them and they inform most of the things we do on and off the airwaves”, said Oil Money.

Kariboye Igbo’s foray into entertainment has helped shaped and changed the face of the music industry in Nigeria, as his Oil Money Records has been able discovered upcoming young artists, bring them from the obscure to world’s limelight, manages the development of songs, production of music, manufacturing of merchandise, creative marketing and distribution of the products it creates.

“Our desired goal is to operate with a high standard of excellence in business organisations and effectively manage music licensing and copyright processes, song promotion, royalty collection, and key partnerships around the world,”said Oil Money