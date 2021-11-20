By Nnamdi Ojiego

The youth wing of Ohaneze Ndigbo has lifted the suspension of its national youth leader, Mr. Damian Okafor.

This is even as it called for the unconditional release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and all Igbo detainees languishing in different cells across the country.

The group also condemned the inhuman and extrajudicial method of caning victims of drugs addiction in public space noting that such punishment was archaic and anachronistic.

A statement titled ‘A New Day Has Come in Ala Igbo’ and signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Chika Art Adiele, explained that decision to recall Okafor followed the theme of this year’s world Igbo day celebration ‘Onye Aghala Nwanne Ya’, and intervention of well-meaning Igbo leaders including the President General of Ohaneze, Prof. George Obiozor; Chairman of Elders Council of Ohaneze, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, southeast governors, traditional and religious leaders.

Recall that Okafor was suspended for alleged gross misconduct, abuse of office and high-handedness.

The statement reads: “After our exhaustive deliberations at our emergency NEC meeting held at Owerri, Imo State, on the 19th of November 2021, we resolved as follows:

“That the unfortunate decision to suspend our National Youth Leader, Engr Damian Okafor, is hereby cancelled and he is fully reinstated with all the rights and privileges of the office of the National Youth Leader and should be encouraged by all sons and daughters of Ala Igbo to deliver on his mandate.

“That he should constitute a committee within 7 days on drugs and substance abuse by our fellow youths and also profer a realistic template for the rehabilitation and reintegration of victims, and escalate the advocacy on the dangers of drugs, especially the commonly used one otherwise known as (Mkpuru mmiri)Meth.

“That as a civilized people, we frown at the inhuman and extrajudicial method of caning victims in public space, hereby violating their fundamental human rights, as we believe that such punishment is archaic and anachronistic.

“That we boldly restate the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and all Igbo detainees languishing in different cells across the country with immediate effect.”