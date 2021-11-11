Igboho and Kanu

By Anayo Okoli

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has commended the Federal Government over its position that political solution is not ruled out in resolving the cases of agitators, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho.

Ohanaeze said it was impressed for the Federal Government to mull the idea of dialogue to resolve Kanu’s case.

A statement by its spokesman, Chief Alex Ogbonnia said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide commends the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari for contemplating a political solution for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho.

“In an interview with journalists in Abuja on security challenges arising from the issues of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, gave the indication that “the federal government has been using the amnesty policy to tackle some security challenges in the country and as such, the possibility of a political solution cannot be ruled out”. Malami added that “as far as security situation is concerned and as far as governance and this administration is concerned, you cannot rule out all possibilities”.

“The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor has on several occasions advised the federal government to learn a lesson from history by not fighting an unwinnable war against nationalism but seek possible peaceful options that are the only solution that guarantees national unity and peaceful co-existence.

“In a diverse multiethnic society such as Nigeria, issues of alienation, marginalization, agitations and inter-ethnic conflicts must of necessity arise. It is very appropriate that dialogue and other forms of conflict resolution mechanisms are spontaneously activated to address such issues as they arise.

“The Malami enthusiasm on the option of political solution to the security challenges in Nigeria reflects the views of Ohanaeze Ndigbo that the Igbo nation is not at war with Nigeria and has nothing pending before any institutional authority that demands a separate existence from Nigeria. The common Igbo refrain is equity and justice. Therefore, it is hoped that political solution to the current security challenges will be a long way in sustaining the corporate existence of Nigeria.



While commending Malami for the anticipated courage, insight and deep reflection, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo maintains that the ability to resolve the current security challenges in the country will place President Muhammadu Buhari on the right side of history”.

In their own reaction, Igbo elite group, Alaigbo Development Foundation, ADF, said that the idea of political solution being offered by the Federal Government is a welcome development.

“ADF will welcome a political solution to Kanu’s problem. We have always maintained that the trial of Kanu is a political trial requiring a political solution.

“Kanu should be released without preconditions”, ADF spokesman, Abia Onyike said.

