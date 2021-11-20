By Clifford Ndujihe

THE apex Igbo Sociocultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his empathy towards Ndigbo and promise to consider releasing detained Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Ohanaeze, which in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, said political solution and dialogue remained the solution to the IPOB agitation and attendant issues, also thanked the president for the warm reception he accorded Igbo leaders and serving ministers led by First Republican Parliamentarian and former Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi (Dara Akunwafor) at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Ohanaeze said: “We are particularly delighted that Mr. President has shown empathy in the current Igbo travails by mulling a political option for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Our immense gratitude goes to the elder statesman, a quintessential Nigerian patriot, passionate and selfless leader, Chief Mbazulike Amechi for his profound insights, selflessness, tenacity and concerns for peace to return to the South East of Nigeria. In his presentation to Mr President, the nonagenarian described the “situation in the South East as painful and pathetic”. He lamented that “businesses have collapsed, education is crumbling and there is fear everywhere”. He added that he does not “want to leave this planet without peace returning to my country. I believe in one big, united Nigeria, a force in Africa”.

“The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor has always maintained that the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu requires a political solution and that dialogue remains a veritable instrument for a functional democracy all over the world. What the Igbo want in Nigeria are very specific and a concerted effort towards addressing such needs will go a long way to resolving the present crises in the South East.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide identifies with the views expressed by Chief Amechi that Ndigbo are committed to a united prosperous Nigeria that guarantees justice, equity and fairness to all. We are convinced that as the leader of the nation, Mr. President has the constitutional powers to redirect the narratives of the country; there is hardly the possibility for an economic growth and employment to our teeming graduates in an atmosphere of rancor, insecurity and violence.

”Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worlwide joins Amechi in his solemn admonition that he “wants Mr. President to be remembered as a person who saw Nigeria burning, and he quenched the fire”.