David Folawiyo and Ogunsan

The Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has congratulated the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) supervising the South West, David Folawiyo, on the occasion of his retirement.

Ogunsan described the police boss, who retires today, as an intelligent officer with passion for policing affairs.

In a goodwill message issued today by the ace entrepreneur, Ogunsan lauds the experience and expertise of Folawiyo, while wishing him well in life.

His words: “Retirement is one of those major milestones in one’s life which mark the end of one chapter and the start of another.

“Boundless joy fills my heart today, seeing that you are gallantly retiring from the service of the Nigeria Police Force, where you have been almost all your life, serving the country with all zeal and zest in you.

“Of course, you have been a mentor and father figure. As the number one policeman from the southwest of Nigeria, I celebrate your display of wit and wisdom in managing the security apparatus of the region. You have shown resilience, doggedness, unparalleled expertise, uncommon intelligence in security management and so much passion for policing affairs.

“Today, working round the clock in and out of the office for never-ending days, for the last 35 years, has finally come to an end. Although you are taking a bow today, it will, however, remain on record that Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) David Folawiyo has had to prioritise issues bordering on security in the southwestern Nigeria as well as the country in general.

“Sir, I congratulate you because you are a superb police cop who has meritoriously served his fatherland. For me, it is another promotion; if you ask me, a promotion to the retirement stage of your life.

“As you look back to the good memories of your career while facing the endless possibilities ahead of them, I pray God grants you the speed, strength and stamina of a unicorn. Congratulations! You’ve reached the finish line! May you enjoy life in retirement.

“As you retire today, please know that you have my best wishes, now and always. Happy retirement and hearty congratulations on the next phase of your life.”