Ogun Government is set to partner with investors in boosting agricultural activities and create more investment opportunities toward food security, job creation and economic empowerment.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Adeola Odedina, made this known in Abeokuta on Thursday while receiving investors and delegates from the French Embassy.

According to him, the state government operates an open-door policy for investors with the mandate to support agriculture in various capacities and value-chain.

READ ALSO: Suspected robber who disguises as herdsman arrested in Ogun

“We are ready to create an enabling environment in terms of access to land, favourable policies and advisory services.

“We already have collaboration with the French Embassy in the dairy farm sector, which is situated in Odeda and we are ready to welcome more of such,” Odedina said.

The commissioner said that the livestock sector in the state, particularly the cattle value-chain, had a lot of potential yet to be invested in.

He said that this would, in turn, benefit the youth and smallholder farmers.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Dotun Shorunke, said the government was making efforts to improve the cattle value-chain.

According to him, the state intends to become a major producer and not just a consumer in the sector.

He cited one of the initiatives of the state government toward boosting agricultural productivity and commercialisation to include, the recently organised Federal Government supported Livestock-Productivity Resilience Support Project (L-PRES).

Earlier, Mr Valor Iduh, the Senior Trade Advisor, French Embassy, had expressed delight at the various programmes of the state government in the agriculture industry.

Iduh said that the French Embassy would be looking forward to partnering with the state in the areas of livestock, livestock-feeding and veterinary medicine.

Vanguard News Nigeria