By Gabriel Olawale

Youths in Ogoni land are now focusing on making an impact beyond the oil sector with the help of the Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI), who has engaged them on solar energy production in partnership with Green Energy Revolution.

Dr. Douglas Fabeke, the President of the OLI said the aim is to refocus youths and reposition them for a greater future beyond oil gains.

Fabeke said the OLI has vowed to champion a new narrative towards stimulating the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME), in the region.

He said with the skills acquired in solar energy production, the Ogoni youths can compete favourably with solar energy producers in the country.

He urged the Ogoni youths to be part of constructive engagement that would enable them to plan strategically for economic survival in the country.

Fabeke made the remarks at the weekend in statement sent to our correspondent, admonishing some group of youths who graduated from solar manufacturing fully sponsored by the OLI.

He urged the graduating youths to prepare themselves to be competitive in the emerging world economic order beyond oil-and-gas, adding that the skills acquired is very apt and timely, in view of the fact that energy transmission has become an immediate reality, saying that the OLI will ensure that the Niger Delta region is not left behind from the shift away from the fossil fuel and renewable energy.

Furthermore, Fabeke stressed that the whole world was walking away from crude oil and urged Nigerian to embrace change in energy and other discovered resources to grow the economy.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for its continuing advance on policies and programmes to diversify the economy and prepare Nigeria for the eventuality.