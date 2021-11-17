…marks 45th anniversary

By Yinka Kolawole

The Odu’a Investment Company Ltd (OICL) has commenced moves to transform into an investment holding company to enhance transparency, focus on investment management and sustainability, even as it unfolds a 5-year strategic plan to achieve its objectives.

Group Chairman, OICL, Dr Segun Aina, stated this at an event marking the 45th anniversary of the conglomerate in Lagos.

Aina said the renewed vision of the Group is to be a “world-class conglomerate” as reflected in the topic of the anniversary lecture, “From Regional Player to Global Powerhouse”, delivered by Mr Dotun Sulaiman, former Managing Partner, Accenture Nigeria; and Chairman, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.

He stated: “Since its inauguration 18 months ago, the new Board, working with management and other stakeholders, have delivered on a new Corporate Governance Framework for the entire Group.

“The Board also set out clearly to articulate Odu’a Investment’s objectives, goals and plans. This led to the development of a Five-Year Strategic Plan to run from 2021 to 2025 with three broad objectives. “The first is to strengthen our existing large portfolio of assets thereby improving returns; second is to revive moribund assets and businesses where possible; and third, to create new businesses, especially in the emerging and fast growing sectors of the economy.

“Odu’a Investment Company Ltd is being transformed into a lean non-operating investment holding company to enhance transparency, focus on investment management and sustainability, traverse a path of maximum impact, and leverage on the models we have seen succeed in similar institutions across the globe.”

Aina further noted: “As part of efforts to actualise our third objective, we have, in the last 18 months, created new subsidiaries. such as South West Agricultural Company (SWAgCo Lid), and South West Innovation and Technology (SWIT). We also participated in the 2020 Federal Government Marginal Field Bidding process and was successfully awarded a field with one other partner, and an operating company — BITA Exploration & Production Ltd SPV incorporated to drive this initiative.”

The chairman also revealed plans to transform Wemabod Limited into a leading real estate development company.

“We have plans to transform our hotels into world-class destinations driven by partnerships with global brands. SWAgCo, our agriculture investment vehicle, is primed to create a pool of hundreds of thousands of farmers and agripreneurs across the States. SWIT will drive our strategic partnerships, investment and activities in the technology and digital space through investments in Tech Hubs, FinTechs and other ICT businesses, thus creating huge jobs, a new crop of techpreneurs and wealth,” he added.