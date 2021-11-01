By Dapo Akinrefon

WARRI–The Council of Elders in Obitugbo Community, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, has commended chairman of the community, Mr Justice Akuyoma, for his developmental strides in building sustainable economic growth in the area.

Akuyoma, was elected among others to lead the community for a second term in office as the Chairman of the Community Management Committee.

The Olare-Aja (most senior man) of Obitugbo community, Pa Isaac Jemide, in his remarks, described Akuyoma as a servant leader, and one who is passionate about the development of the community.

According to him, Obitugbo community has witnessed massive development and investment through the policy drive of Akuyoma, adding “The community has no choice than to give him their support to continue in his good leadership style.”

On his part, Mr. Akuyoma expressed gratitude, saying “My people who have allowed me to serve, I am deeply touched by the confidence placed in me.

“My second term emergence is divine and a mission to consolidate and expand on the developmental strides my administration has achieved before now to see that more investors come to Obitugbo community because it is one of the fastest growing Community in recent time.

“It behooves on me and the executive to make the priority of our people as our supreme task. I also task all individuals, community stakeholders, captains of industries and investors on the urgent need to come and develop the land sold to them or have such land revoked and given to people who are ready for investment because the land cannot be abandoned.”

Mr Noble Mikie was also elected as the Community Youth Chairman.

The ceremony was attended by senior chiefs from the Olu of Warri’s palace, representatives of the various oil companies operating in the area, the Delta State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Mr.. Edema Johnbull and the Chairman Warri North LGA, Mr. Smart Asekutu, who was represented by his vice, Mr. Solomon Mikie.