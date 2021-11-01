Obi of Ogwashi-Uku calls on Umu Dieyi Royal family to respect Supreme Court judgement

His Royal Majesty (HRM), Obi Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II, has called on the Umu Dei Royal family to obey the Supreme Court’s judgement affirming Umu Obi Obahai Royal family as the authentic ruling house in the Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The age-long litigation between the Umu Obi Obahai Royal family and the Umu Dei Royal family was resolved by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Monday, November 1, 2021, dismissing the appeal and case brought before it by the Umu Dieyi Royal family.

HRM Obi Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II, who’s the brother of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, while expressing his delight at the judgement, called on members of the Umu Dieyi Royal family to join hands with him in moving the kingdom forward.

He thanked all members of the Umu Obi Obahai for their steadfastness throughout the tortuous journey to victory.

“Today 01/11/2021, the Supreme Court of Nigeria dismissed the appeal and case brought before it by the Umu Dieyi Royal family and affirmed the judgment that the Umu Obi Obahai are the authentic ruling family in Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom.

“The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku thanks all members of the Umu Obi Obahai for the steadfastness throughout the entire case.

“It has been a very long and arduous process but we are glad that it is finally over.

“We wish to thank all the members of the Ogwashi-Uku community for their patience and understanding throughout this case.

“We have always known the truth and we always knew that the truth will prevail,” he enthused.

In a statement signed by HRM Obi Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II and made available to journalists on Monday, he extended an olive branch to

Umu Dieyi Royal family and its followers to join him to build the kingdom.

“I call on our brothers who have lost the case to join hands with us to get Ogwashi-Uku back on track so we can unite and set aside our differences.

“I call on those, who have been aligned with them, to also join to unite Ogwashi-Uku as a Kingdom. This is good news for all of us.

“I call on members of the Umu Deiyi to respect the judgement and ensure that every aspect of the judgement is adhered to by returning the Old Obi’s Palace and all instruments of rulership as outlined in the various Judgements against them.

“We will be generous and give sufficient time for this to be done.

“I wish to thank our lawyers in this matter. Chief Vincent Otemeiwo and also Arthur Obi Okafor (SAN) for an excellent legal representation throughout the case.

“This is a victory for Ogwashi-Uku as a Kingdom,” the royal father declared.

