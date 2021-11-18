.

By Dennis Agbo

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has urged employers who absorb serving corps members to also make the welfare of serving members a core priority.

The NYSC management made the call amid fears of insecurity and sexual assault on corps members serving in different states of the federal.

NYSC Coordinator in Enugu State, Mr Sam Ujogu made the call in Enugu during the NYSC Corps Employers’ Workshop, on Wednesday.

Ujogu said that the security of corps members in all the local government areas of the state was an issue that must be given adequate attention, at all time.

“We have to deliberate on practical means of protecting corps members from harassment from unscrupulous elements in the communities where they are serving. Also, the issue of sexual assault on female corps members demands our urgent attention in order to uphold the public confidence in the scheme,” Ujogu said.

The state coordinator applauded employers who had provided conducive environment for corps members sent to them but appealed to them to do more.

Earlier in his speech, the NYSC Director General, Brig-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, said that the workshop served as an avenue for exchange of ideas that would help to improve the scheme.

Ibrahim who was represented by the Director, NYSC, South-East Area Office, Mrs Ngozi Nwatarali, said that the young men and women on national service had been positioned as change agents and key contributors to the development of Nigeria through ideas from such fora.

“The comfort of corps members during the orientation programme is one of the key corps welfare provisions. Accordingly, management has continued to sensitise state governments on the need to provide adequate facilities in the camps,” Ibrahim said.

In a goodwill message, the Enugu State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Manfred Nzekwe, said that the state government had made concerted efforts to provide conducive environment for the corps members and discouraged their rejection in places of primary assignment.