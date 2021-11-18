The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has called on employers to continue to prioritize welfare of corps members in their workplaces by giving attention to their safety and comfort.Brig.-Gen Shuibu Ibrahim, Director-General of NYSC, made the call on Wednesday at the 2021 Corps Employers Workshop held at CIPM House, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

The NYSC boss was represented by Mr Lanre Abiodun, Director of Audit of the corps.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the workshop was “Optimising the NYSC/Corps employers partnership for national development in the context of the new era”.

“The NYSC management places high premium on security and comfort of corps members throughout the service year, therefore, employers are required to equally pay particular attention to those posted to their organisation.

“In the course of the primary assignment, being a second phase of the service, employers are expected to make statutory welfare provisions for the corps members, including transportation, accommodation with modest furnishing.

“Transportation to and from office or reasonable amount of money in-lieu of same as well as free medical services and local allowances, amongst others, being sources of motivation for the corps members,” he said.

According to him, the measures would go a long way to increase productivity, while employers are also expected to apply appropriate sanctions on corps members whenever they err and as well report details of wrongdoings and actions to the scheme.

“It is also important to note that only the Director-General is vested with the authority to approve travels outside the country, as the scheme will apply sanctions against corp employers found to be aiding absenteeism, abcondment of corps members.

“Also, it is pertinent to remind employers to further demonstrate appreciation of services of corp members by providing permanent employment, irrespective of their state of origin, as we encourage them to seek career employment across the nation,” he added.

He noted that there was scarcity of white collar jobs, hence, the scheme introduced Skill Acquisition Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) being an empowerment for self-reliance, self-employment and wealth creation for corp members.

Meanwhile, Mr Yomi Mayungbe, Vice Chairman, Ikeja Local Government, described the programme as laudable as it was fundamental for the corp members to be well tutored and given good orientation.

