By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Ebonyi State, the weekend took free medical services to the doorsteps of Unwuigwe Oriuzor Community of Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

The NYSC scheme used the opportunity to further sensitize the people on some dangerous illnesses and their preventive measures.

This is part of the continuation of the one week 4th quarter of the medical outreach programme under the scheme’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) nationwide.

Speaking during the event at the Community Primary School, Unwuigwe Oriuzor in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state, the NYSC Director-General, Professor Shaibu Ibrahim said, the scheme has continued to embark on the health initiative in order to ensure that the citizens of the country in their rural communities are freed from all kinds of diseases.

The DG, represented by the State Coordinator, Mrs Bamai Mercy Dawuda stated that the NYSC’s medical outreaches for the rural dwellers would help to boost the scheme’s community development services across the nation.

Prof Ibrahim noted that the programme was driven by NYSC determination to deepen the impact of healthcare services on the people in the hinterlands.

“It is a platform for a contribution towards promoting the well-being of indigent persons at grassroots by granting them easier access to free and quality healthcare…; through medical outreaches in communities across the country, during which corps medical volunteers carry out diagnosis, treatment, including minor medical procedures; and referrals of patients,” the DG stated.

He disclosed that over two million persons have been attended to by the NYSC medical teams on the HIRD platform since the free medical outreaches commenced.

He explained that the medical outreaches also featured sensitization of the community members on disease prevention and care, donation of over 300 wheelchairs for the disabled with support of partners on the distribution of drugs, eyeglasses, and other medical consumables through the initiative.

The DG equally stated that NYSC has established community-based clinics, setting up clinics for NYSC Secretariats, first aid administration and humanitarian aid among things, as he noted, this year’s medical outreach which centred on “Health is Wealth for Advancement,” is taking place simultaneously in the 36 states in the country including Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He reminded Nigerians that apart from the HIRD programme, corps members have for decades been using other NYSC community development service platforms to make more frequent health-related interventions, including medical outreaches, health surveys, construction of cottage clinics and renovation of other health facilities.

“The NYSC has embarked on a campaign against HIV/Aids, malaria control, Guinea Worm Eradication, the immunization against measles, Poliomyelitis and other child-killer diseases with the prevention of the Ebola Virus Disease, EVD alongside its contributions to the controller of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have continued to earn the Scheme widespread commendations.”

Ibrahim therefore urged the beneficiaries to take the exercise seriously as it was meant for the benefit of the communities nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Traditional Ruler of Oriuzor Autonomous Community, HRH Eze Gabriel Nwite Ngele, the Town Union Leader and President of Oriuzor Development Union commended the NYSC team and described the health outreach in their area as a laudable intervention that would stand the test of time.