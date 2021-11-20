By Clifford Ndujihe

Elder statesman, and Chairman of the Igbo Leaders of Thought, Professor Ben Nwabueze, SAN, has saluted President Muhammadu Buhari, for considering the plea of Igbo leaders to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In a terse statement, yesterday, Professor Nwabueze said: “I applaud your decision to consider the release of Nnamdi Kanu not withstanding as you said in your statement, that granting the request will have great consequences.”

Igbo leaders and serving ministers led by First Republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, met with President Buhari at the Presidential villa, Aso Rock, Abuja and pleaded for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained Indigenous People of Biafra,IPOB, leader, is under trial.

Responding to the plea of the Igbo leaders, the president, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Femi Adesina, said: “You’ve made an extremely difficult demand on me as leader of this country. The implication of your request is very serious. In the last six years, since I became President, nobody would say I have confronted or interfered in the work of the Judiciary. God has spared you, and given you a clear head at this age, with very sharp memory. A lot of people half your age are confused already. But the demand you made is heavy. I will consider it.”

Stressing his policy of non-interference with the Judiciary, President Buhari said when Kanu jumped bail, got arrested and brought back to the country, “I said the best thing was to subject him to the system. Let him make his case in court, instead of giving very negative impressions of the country from outside. I feel it’s even a favour to give him that opportunity.”