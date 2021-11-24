…Lists action plan for Santa Barbara clean up



By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja



Amid skyrocketing prices of domestic gas, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has pledged collaborate and support the Nigerian Gas Expansion program (NGEP) to improve domestic utilisation of gas for power, industrialisation and deepen LPG penetration.



The Commission’s Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe who made the pledge when NGEP Chairman, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim visited him in Abuja said it was working with stakeholders to ensure sufficient gas supply to the local economy.



Engr. Komolafe explained that the NUPRC was a product of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and is responsible for the technical and commercial regulation of Upstream Petroleum business.



He assured that the vision of the Commission is to become a 21st century regulator that will enable business for investors and meet the aspirations of government.



He emphasized the importance of NGEP to national economy and praised the industry of the Chairman and his patriotism and commitment to national goals especially in the domestication of gas in Nigeria.



On his part, Dr. Ibrahim in his response assured the Komolafe of his commitment to drive the domestication of gas for job creation and for alternative energy source.



He said that there was enough molecules of gas available in the country to achieve the domestication of gas.



Meanwhile, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission has outlined action plan to deal with the recent oil spill in Santa Barbara, Nembe, Bayelsa at an AITEO facility.



The Commission in a statement yesterday noted that it has opened investigations into the cause(s) of the spill.



Komolafe in the statement listed the action plan to include: “Aiteo to activate emergency Environmental Management Plan (EMP); AITEO to carry out Post Impact Assessment (PIA) study of the spill; and Joint Investigation Team to determine cause of spill and to convey the extent of impact and quantity of crude spilled”.



He explained that these measures will be put in place as the Commission continues to investigate and monitor the situation.



He stated that the Commission received a report of the spill, which occurred at the Santa Barbara Well via the statutory regulatory requirement of submission of form A by Aiteo, and immediately swung into action to investigate the incident in conjunction with other stakeholders.



While assuring that the Commission will ensure that all necessary steps in line with global best practices will be deployed in the management of the situation, he added that NUPRC will ensure that the spill has the least impact on the environment and the livelihood of the people of the community as remediation will be done as soon as possible.



He disclosed that the result of the investigation into the incident will be communicated to the public when concluded.



