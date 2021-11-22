By Femi Salako

When men make themselves a channel of blessings to others, accolades and recognitions are inevitable because in doing so we not only encourage them to do more but also to motivate many more to follow this noble way.

Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, Member House of Representatives, Akoko North East North/ West Federal Constituency is one who over the years has successfully made himself an icon of excellence in our contemporary realities, as a Lawmaker of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he ranks tall amongst the lawmakers who have made a name for themselves through their selfless contributions to the growth and development of their Constituency.

READ ALSO:

For the people of Akoko North East North/ West Federal Constituency, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo is a prayer answered for them, his representation has given the people of this region the much needed dividends of democracy; through his contributions as a public officer, he has continued to meet the needs of the people. His works has been described as highly unprecedented considering the history of the Federal Constituency.

From security to infrastructural development to the provision of quality education to his people as well as ensuring a qualitative health delivery, he daily gives the people dozens of reasons why they should be happy that they had given out their mandate to the right candidate.

Also through his office as the House Committee Chairman on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), he has actively continued to ensure that the region is further opened and repositioned for viable growth and development.

The decision of the Nigeria Union of Journalist, Ondo State to honor him is not far fetched, it’s one which is bore out of a carefully thought out process to honor a man who has redefined good representation, an act which they hope will motivate many other public officers to borrow a leaf from the highly and most productive lawmaker in the house of representatives.