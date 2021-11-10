By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State command of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded a suspect, Francis Adekunle, who allegedly swindled a 32-year- old woman of N800, 000 while in the Ibara Correctional facility before his release in October.

The NSCDC Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Dyke Ogbonaya, while parading the suspect at the command’s headquarters in Abeokuta, said the suspect carried out the fraud through an accomplice who was also on death roll at the facility.

Ogbonaya said the suspect who was then an inmate at the Ibara Correctional facility over his involvement in the #ENDSARS protest initiated a relationship with the woman via a Facebook account.

According to the NSCDC spokesman, he lied to the woman that he had issue with his boss who later facilitated his being in the facility.

“He then introduced the victim to another inmate who is on death roll at the facility as his uncle and sought her assistance to secure his freedom”.

“The fake uncle also introduced the victim to a lawyer who the woman was crediting his account so as to release her lover from the facility,” he said.

The NSCDC spokesperson noted that the suspect was arrested at trailers park, Kuto in Abeokuta while one of his accomplices by name, Lucky was currently at large.

Ogbonaya explained that the suspect would be handed over to the police for further investigations and prosecution.

He warned youths to desist from online relationships

The suspect, while speaking with journalists confessed that he was in a love relationship with the victim but denied swindling the woman of the said amount.

