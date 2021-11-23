.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Imo state Command, on Tuesday deployed a team of the Agro-Rangers to various farms in the state to mediate between farmers and herders crisis.

The NSCDC State commandant, Micheal Ogar, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, while inspecting the security vehicles donated to the command by the Imo State Government to carry out the operation.

For now, he said the command has trained 96 officers for the operation and would continue to deploy them to areas of the operation based on the logistics available. He added that for the main time, the two security vehicles would be deployed to Adapalm and Achalugo farms.

According to them, “These vehicles were donated by the Executive Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, for specific jobs which we call Agro-rangers. This is the first phase. They will be deployed to places like Adapalm and Achalugo farms. These two vehicles are for these places I have mentioned. I want to tell you that more are coming I mean more vehicles are coming.

When Vanguard asked the State NSCDC commandant, what the Agro-rangers would be expected to be doing in the above-mentioned farms.

He said: “We have the Agro-rangers in so many states of the federation and they are doing well. The Agro-rangers unit has been in existence in the NSCDC state command but due to lack of logistics, they have not been functioning.

“This is the first time we are starting up in Imo state. We are going to expand very very soon to other areas. The responsibility of the Agro-rangers is to go in between the headers and the farmers and other people who have issues with the way farms are located. That is the main function of the unit.

“We have trained about 98 officers in this unit but we are going to deploy personnel based on the availability of logistics. We have trained them and they are ready to go into the field.”

The inspection of the vehicle for the Agro-rangers operation in Imo, being inspected by the NSCDC state commandant, Micheal Ogar, in Owerri on Tuesday.