By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The National Security Adviser, Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), has stated that the recent mass surrendering by Boko Haram/ISWAP members is a testimony to the workability of President Muhammadu Buhari’s kinetic and non-kinetic measures in the fight against insurgency in the country.

The NSA made this known in Paris at the Nigeria international Partnership Forum held on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum just as he said issues of illicit financing for terrorists and other violent extremist groups were being effectively tackled by the Central Bank of Nigeria in collaboration with the EFCC, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and the INTERPOL.

Furthermore, he said Nigeria’s rapid technological development implies that there is more reliance on the use of Information Communication Technology and networked capabilities in the quest for national development, thereby creating vulnerability to cyber-attacks.

“Given the use of blockchain technologies in the management of cryptocurrencies and digital currencies such as the newly launched e Naira, these risks are real and we must adequately prepare for them. Therefore, the promulgation of the Cybercrimes Act 2015 as the legal framework for Cyber Security in Nigeria codified criminal activities in the Cyberspace”, he said.

Addressing the international forum on ‘Combating Persistent And Emerging Threats To Regional Peace & Security in Africa: Pivotal Role of Nigeria’, Mongonu said the splintering of the Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) group into the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) created additional stress for Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin Countries (LCBC).

“Nonetheless, the comprehensive approach employed under the direct supervision of President Muhammadu Buhari in our Counterterrorism operations since 2015, has continued to significantly degrade this threat.

“In recent months, there has been an endless mass surrender of terrorists and their sympathizers in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria, Currently, over 15,000 people have been received. It is important to note that the combination of kinetic and non-kinetic measures, largely contributed to this wave of surrender”.

Emphasizing that terrorism and violent extremism have continued to place a significant security burden on the African continent, particularly in the Sahel, he said: “Apart from Somalia in the Horn of Africa, the most prominent acts of terrorism are perpetrated in the West African environs, particularly Mali and Nigeria.

“This situation has prompted large scale humanitarian activities to rehabilitate the returnees by expanding the already existing Operation Safe Corridor for de-radicalization and subsequent reintegration into society.”

He, therefore, commended the neighbouring countries of Niger, Chad and Cameroon for their support in the regional counter-terrorism efforts under the framework of the Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, in the Lake Chad Basin.

He continued, “In addition, I must mention the support of our neighbours Niger, Chad and Cameroon in our regional Counterterrorism efforts under the framework of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in the Lake Chad Basin. Their determination and commitment have been quite reassuring.

“Permit me to pay special tribute on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari to the late Marshal Idriss Deby Itnou, immediate past President of the Republic of Chad who was slain in action while trying to overcome the threats I mentioned earlier.

“His selflessness, perseverance, leadership and commitment to our collective regional security efforts were absolute. The region remains grateful to this true African patriot. We have also continued to strengthen collaboration with our international partners, notably the US, UK and France under a P3 partnership platform as well as numerous INGOs and the UNICEF.

He said the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) has been identified as a dangerous sea route for merchant oil tankers and fishing vessels due to the threat of piracy adding that the frequency of these incidents has resulted in a negative global assessment of the maritime environment.

“However, in response to these maritime concerns, the Nigerian Navy in collaboration with other maritime security agencies has been able to significantly curb the scale of piracy and sea robbery in the region.

“This has largely been due to Nigerian Naval operations which have sustained aggressive anti-piracy patrols leveraging the Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) assets namely; the Falcon Eye (FE), which is a robust maritime domain awareness capability as well as the Regional Maritime Awareness Capability (RMAC).

