calls for onslaught on bandits,sponsors

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria has commended the declaration of Bandits, (Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’ada ) as terrorists by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court Abuja following an Ex-parte Motion filed by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The group made this known in a statement in Kaduna shortly after it was notified of the ruling. The statement was signed by Comrade Isah Abubakar, President and

Mock Samuel Kure, Director General, Media and Publicity.

The group noted that though it almost took the Federal Government forever to act on the calls made by various interest groups in the country, including the Northern Youth Council to declare Bandits Terrorists. It however stated that it is better late than never.

“We will welcome full military operation in Northwestern and North Central parts of the country as it is happening in Northeast against Boko Haram and ISWAP elements which have drastically reduced their activities,” the youths said.

“The Council hereby urged our Armed Forces and other sister security agencies, to arrest and prosecute anybody seen given the terrorists moral support be it materially, morally or otherwise no matter how highly or lowly placed.”

” The Northern Youths will stand with you in your quest to stamp out terrorism in the North and Nigeria at large,” they said.

Vanguard News Nigeria