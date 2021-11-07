Diamond Okechi

One of Nigeria’s successful movie professionals, Diamond Okechi has said that he could look back and thank God for his achievements in the Nigerian film industry and the contributions he has been making to ensure that Nollywood takes its rightful position in the entertainment sector in the country.

Like an innate thing, Diamond Okechi usually find any role assigned to him and play it out with easy. Unlike other Nigerian actors, since he began his journey into Nollywood, Okechi has maintained a clean slate – no controversy, no negative vibes around him. This is a hallmark and distinguished trait that has kept him going in the industry.

Diamond Okechi who hails from Anambra State from a family of six is more rounded and multi-talented in the trade; he is an actor and a producer.

“I can be counted as one of the practitioners who have rounded knowledge and skills which are pertinent to our craft. For example, I am an actor, but I also became a producer when I produced “Agaba Idu,” Okechi old journalists during a recent interview.

Since he started acting in 2007 when he featured in a movie titled “Enemy in the House”, the journey has been so smooth and promising.

Diamond Okechi, a lover of flashy cars has played significant roles in over 70 movies in the Nollywood.

The actor, who is popular for his roles in Once Upon A Virgin, Sins Of A Virgin, Agumba, The warrior and Ikenna Son Of The Gods, The expendables and Crash Of The Expendables, Game of Throne, Best Man and many others, loves meeting people and making new friends, and surprisingly, he is a very good cook.

“I have done a whole lot of movies since I came into Nollywood. I also have good movies coming out soon. I just can’t start putting the whole names down. Nollywood is the best thing that has ever happened to me. I’m so cool here no better job than this. I love it here”, Diamond Okechi said.

To Okechi, Nollywood actors and actresses are the best in the world, adding that despite mounting challenges and obstacles, Nollywood still churn out quality products every year.

“If anybody does not praise us we should praise ourselves, this is because despite the economic challenges in the country, Nollywood actors and producers do not relent, but rather we are finding ways around the adversities and continue to produce edifying movie for our fans,” an excited Diamond Okechi said.

Diamond Okechi is a content creator and also a musician, which basically means that he is an all round entertainer

Diamond Okechi has a very strong brand titled #Arumnasomkpali which gained him the global market recognition

His has bagged a lot of endorsements from deferent companies

His first highlife song that he featured Duncan mighty and Rr real was a hit

“The difference between us and the likes of Hollywood in America and Bollywood in India is that here we have dearth of infrastructures required for commercial films.

“Making films in advanced countries is easy because they have the requisite infrastructure and other support systems. For instance, they have big studios, some of which own film villages. Their societies also have other needed amenities, and good roads, stable electricity and what have you” said Diamond Okechi.