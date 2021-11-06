There are authoritative security reports that security personnel are nowhere to be seen as at one hour ago in most, if not all polling units and wards in Onitsha South including wards 1,2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and so on and acutely inadequate security personnel are found to have been manning most of the polling centers located in Ayamelum and Anambra West Local Government Areas-with others not having a single security personnel presence.



INEC adhoc staffs including members of NYSC and scores of courageous voters that had come out to vote are as a result stranded and hanging around unprotected.



Some of the voters who could not wait have started leaving the polling units in anger and frustration. Card Readers, now called BVMs deployed there are also questionably faulty. At the above named communities in Aguata Local Government Area including Amesi, Achina, Akpo, Umuchu and so on, deployed BVMs are malfunctioning and scores of voters that have arrived to be captured have not been captured or allowed to vote.

Additional updates: Umuona and Achina: no materials brought. Immaculate Heart, Fegge, BVMs (formerly card readers) not working, under Aguata LGAs, now BVMs working in Amesi Polling Units 1-4, no BVMs and same in Isuofia Polling Units 1-5. Under Orumba South Local Government, Umunze wards 1-3, no BVM machines (formerly card readers) working. Same thing in five polling units in Ezira, six polling units in Ogbunka and five polling units in Agbudu Under Anambra West LGA, BVMs deployed for Omasi, Nzam Polling Units 1-3, Umueze Anam Polling Units 1-6 and Oloma-Etiti Polling Units 1-4.

According to Emeka Umeagbalasi and Barr Chidimma Udegbunam in a statement unbehalf of the Int’l Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, alleged that “totality of the above raises strong suspicion and corroborate the persistent outcries that the INEC’s ICT headed since 2017 is heavily compromised by the rigging agents.



“It is also a possible confirmation of the position of the Government of Anambra State that “APC Had written results through digital uploading of massively procured PVCs, thump-printing of ballot papers and eleventh hours writing of their results in criminal results sheets in ten local government areas of the State with largest voting population including: Onitsha South, Onitsha North, Aguata, Idemmili North, Idemmili South, Anambra West, Anambra East, Orumba North, Orumba South and Ogbaru”. The INEC’s ICT appeared to have devised criminal measures to forestall credible voting in these areas so as to upload the manufactured results already loaded waiting to be “crossed over”.