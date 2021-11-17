By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

Former National Deputy Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chris Ejike Uche, believes the Igbo have got no other opportunity to produce the president of Nigeria than 2023.

Speaking to our correspondent in Owerri, Chief Uche, however, submitted that loss of confidence in the Nigerian project may be affecting the Igbo and canvassed for the Igbo to be given the kind of consideration and support given to the Yoruba to produce the president in 1999 after the death of Moshood Abiola.

He stated that the Igbo have all it takes to transform the fortunes of the country.

The erstwhile APGA national leader identified poor leadership as the bane of the country’s development, decrying the insecurity ravaging the country.

He expressed joy that the President, Pharmaceutical Association of Nigeria, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa has openly declared his interest to run for the 2023 presidency, adding that the Igbo should gear up and take what belongs to them.

“For the country’s presidency, the Igbo have got no other time than now. The problems of Nigeria have overwhelmed those that feel they can rule this country but have demonstrated over the years their inability and lack of competence required to rule the country. The reason the Igbo appear not to be so enthusiastic about the presidency, is that from the policies and actions of the federal government, the Igbo feel they are not considered worthy to be part of the Nigerian project. The Igbo have lost confidence in the Nigerian system. It was the same way the Yoruba lost confidence after the death of Moshood Abiola. It was the ceding of the presidency to the West in 1999 that reintegrated them.

“The same consideration should be given to the Igbo, by supporting them to rule the country, even if it is for one term.

“The Igbo are not myopic; they are hardworking. The only Igbo man who has openly declared interest to run for the presidency is Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa. Of course, he is very intelligent and does not have a dented image. I’m delighted he has visited the 36 states of the country to make his interest known. That is the way to go. The Igbo must gear up and take what belongs to them.

“I heard from grapevine that some persons are ready to run. Maybe, they will soon come out openly. The presidency of Nigeria is a big deal. It’s not just something you wake up one morning and jump into. You must be well prepared for it, moreso now that everything seems to have collapsed in the country.

“The problem of Nigeria is leadership. Once you get the leadership well, it will address the economy. The country is in a woeful situation at the moment, bedeviled by insecurity and the economy in shambles. I strongly believe an Igbo man can fix the country”, he maintained.