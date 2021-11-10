.

. Threatens legal action

By Steve Oko

Mr Aloy Ejimakor Special Counsel to the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed rage and disappointment over the action against Kanu’s team of lawyers Wednesday at the federal high court Abuja.

Ejimakor in a media chat alleged that the court locked out Kanu’s lawyer and commenced a trial of their client without their presence.

He described the action as a travesty of justice and judicial rascality vowing that the legal team will take counter legal actions to seek redress.

His words:” It didn’t go well. We were locked outside the courtroom. The judge simply didn’t want to allow us to go inside because he has a problem with the number of Mazi’s lawyers.

“But that is wrong because it shouldn’t be a problem. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has a right to Counsel because the constitution didn’t say he has a right to only one counsel.

” It is a complicated case and he has the right to as many counsels as he can afford and the courtroom perimeter can accommodate.

” The court locked us out, and while we were locked outside the court commenced proceedings without our presence, and adjourned till January next year.

“This is a travesty of justice and a flagrant violation of section 36 of the Nigeria constitution. We will consider many counter legal actions”

