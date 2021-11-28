…Says apology, forgiveness will douse tensions

By Luminous Jannamike

The Bishop of Evangelism and Discipleship, Methodist Church Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Sunday Onuoha, Sunday compared Nigeria to a large family, saying the people were bound to offend one another in various ways.

He, however, said they must realise that the nation can only make progress when the citizens come to terms with the need to seek forgiveness for past mistakes.

Bishop Onuoha, who spoke at the 2021 Harvest Thanksgiving Service of the Methodist Cathedral of Unity, Abuja, stated this against the backdrop of the recent calls by some notable Igbo leaders on President Muhammadu Buhari to release the detained leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Nigeria is a family. We are bound to annoy one another, but we should be able to apologise, forgive each other and move on. I have realised that even the teeth sometimes hurt the tongue, but they still exist to co-exist,” he stated..

While speaking on the theme of the event, ‘God of all Possibilities’, the Methodist Bishop decried the state of affairs in the nation, but maintained that God still loved Nigeria and would heal the land.

According to him, “When you observe what is happening around the country, one sometimes begins to wonder whether our leaders are still in charge of affairs or have strangers taken over the affairs. People are living in perpetual fear today.

“But even in the midst of Boko Haram and IPOB challenges, God is still in charge. God loves Nigeria and will never abandon his people. Evil, nepotism, corruption, injustice, ethnocentrism and insecurity will be conquered.

“God bigger and mightier than the Presidency, and the federal legislators combined can manage. The power of God is greater than the governors can deal with. We passed through tough times during the civil war in the 1960’s, but God saved us, and he will save us again.”

Onuoha, nevertheless, tasked faith groups and religious leaders to always speak up against corruption in the country, saying evil is evil irrespective of who commits it.

In the same vein, the Methodist Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most Rev. Oche Job, stated that some challenges that country was facing were unacceptable, and ought to have been tackled headlong.

He prophesied an imminent end to the nation’s woes, saying “Nigeria cannot continue this way. That people cannot travel from Abuja to Kaduna or Lokoja freely and people are sometimes trapped between their locations and the neighbouring communities and towns is a weird situation. It can’t continue to be so. God will shortly put an end to this ugly situation.”