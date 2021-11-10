.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Registrar, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, NMCN, Dr Faruk Abubakar, on Wednesday, said the council has put measures in place to ensure the country did not run out of nurses required for effective healthcare delivery.

Speaking at the second induction and oath-taking ceremony of new registered nurses of Osun State University, held at College of Health Sciences, Isale-Osun, Osogbo, the registrar said the issue of shortage of nurses is a global concern.

Represented by the Director, Inspectorate, Standard and Accreditation, Alhassan Ndagi, he said the Federal Government should provide a conducive environment for medical professionals to excel to tackle the menace of brain drain.

“A healthy nation is a wealthy nation, the nurses we are producing in Nigeria based on the curriculum of training, can serve at both tertiary, secondary and primary health care levels of care.

“The issue of shortage of nurses is not limited to Nigeria, as stated by World Health Organisation, WHO, by 2023, globally, we will be having a shortage of 9 million nurses.

“To this end, the council decided to bring up measures that will help us have enough manpower at home and help to solve the global challenge of shortage of nurses. We have opened up the establishment of additional training institutions, the existing training institutions have been given the approval to admit students twice a year that streams one and two, for universities that their admission is once a year, we have increased their quota to be able to admit more students and be able to serve the populace”.

“If the federal government want to put a stop to brain drain syndrome or travelling of medical personnel, it should make the working environment very enabling through the provision of adequate human and material resources”, he said.

Speaking with journalists, Acting Vice-Chancellor, Uniosun, Professor Afeez Bello urged the new inductees to display their professional integrity and serve the nation diligently, saying opportunities abound within the country.