



By Bose Adelaja





Top petroleum companies in Africa, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, and Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) are among the leading organisations to bag the the Africa Safety Awards for Excellence (AfriSAFE) taking place in Lagos on Friday, November 12.



The event holds at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island by 4pm.



AfriSAFE Chief Executive Officer, Femi Da-silva in a statement said the companies will be honoured for their commitment to workplace safety and environmental sustainability in their operations.



According to him, NLNG has been nominated in the AfriSAFE CSR Award of the Year category and Seplat in the Merit Award category.



He said Cadbury-Mondelez International, First Bank, Ikeja Electric, Eko DISCO, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Cummins West Africa, Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, were other leading organisations nominated in various corporate categories of the prestigious award.





He said, “These organisations have in one way or the other displayed exemplary commitment to the protection of their staff and contractors and impacting their operating environments positively.



“They deserve to be honoured to serve as impetus for other organisations to take workplace safety and wellbeing more seriously.”



Da-silva added that various eminent personalities would also be honoured at the award event scheduled for in Lagos.



“Chairman, BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu and former CEO of NLNG, Tony Attah are expected to be honoured on the night,” he said, noting that the award event would be hosted by A-list Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law.

