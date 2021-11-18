.

The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Prize for Literature, Literary Criticism and Science has promised to boost its apostolate in Nigeria’s creative and science sector. This is just as it rewarded the literary gurus, Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia and Uchechukwu Peter Umezurike for winning the NLNG Prize for Literature ($100,000) and Literary Criticism (N1,000,000), respectively.

The NLNG competition, which is the biggest literary and scientific award in Africa, has piloted several creative and innovative minds with groundbreaking takeoffs in their careers, for the past seventeen years.

Meanwhile, the Science Prize, which has awarded mavericks such as Dr Mathew Aneke (2019), Dr Peter Ngene (2018), among others, with the same $100,000 prize was left unclaimed this year.

According to the NLNG Science Prize Advisory Board Chairperson, Prof. Alfred Akpoveta Susu, the scientists jostling for the prize did not “meet the criteria…which involved seeking solutions to Nigeria’s problems and development issues.”

Debuting in 2004, the NLNG awards have been a major growth driver in Nigeria’s creative and science innovation sectors. It has successfully brought diverse brilliant minds, from authors to literary critics to scientists together. Due to the all-encompassing nature of scientific innovations, the NLNG has also trademarked itself as non-partisan by celebrating scientific breakthroughs from anywhere in the world, especially those that solve a Nigerian problem.

The NLNG announces its winners every October to commemorate the first export of LNG cargo by NLNG on October 9, 1999. However, due to the global slowdown of the COVID-19 pandemic, it snoozed the awards for last year and transferred the entries to this year.