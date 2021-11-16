By Marie-Therese Nanlong

85 participants who registered for the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Senior Executive Course, SEC 43 have completed the course and would be awarded mni, this weekend.

The participants who worked on the theme: “Getting Things Done: Strategies for Policy and Programme Implementation in Nigeria,” registered for the course in February 2021 and undertook study tours to 14 States in Nigeria, five countries in Africa, and six countries outside Africa.

Speaking with journalists ahead of the graduation ceremony billed for Saturday, November 20th, the Acting Director-General, NIPSS, Brigadier General Chukwuemeka Udaya noted that the participants did such wonderful work that when the report is received and implemented, “it will help in turning things around for the country.”

He highlighted that as recent as 2018, the report from NIPSS on internal security which pinpointed the need for community policing has been implemented and this year’s theme would ensure better ways of getting things done to get the kind of results citizens are hoping to see.

According to him, “The graduation ceremonies of SEC 43 (2021) are to hold as follows: the distinguished annual lecture on Friday, 19th November 2021 and the Distinguished Lecturer is His Excellency, Umaro Embalo, President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau. The graduation is on Saturday, 20th November 2021 and the Special Guest of Honour is His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria.

“Researches were conducted on national issues in different fields of human endeavor, all 85 participants completed the course when the government accepts the report, it will help in turning things around for the country. We will start to get the kind of results we are hoping to see.”