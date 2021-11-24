The Nigerian Institute of Planning and Strategic Studies, NIPSS has organized a two day leadership training for Small and Medium Scale Business owners.

NIPSS partnered with the House of Representatives Member representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency, Hon.Akin Alabi to deliver the special module on leadership.

The Training held on Monday and Tuesday, 22 and 23rd November 2021 had Hon Alabi teaching the Small and Medium Scale Business owners the qualities of good leadership in business, attributes of a good leader, conflict resolution and team Building.

The interactive virtual session was held Via the online conferencing application, Zoom had more than 100 participants registered and in the training. Some of the participants stated how happy they were to be receiving first hand leadership training from one of the business leaders in the country.

The training ended with the participants asking questions pertaining to their own individual businesses and how they can take it to the Next Level. One of the participants, Mr Bayo Sadipe thanked NIPSS for the novel idea and urged NIPSS to make this novel idea a yearly program where SMEs can learn from business and industry Leaders.