By Godwin Oritse

THE Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh has said the continued presence of unseaworthy vessels in the waters of the West and Central Africa has become a threat to lives and the ecosystem in the regions.

Speaking at the just concluded 11th meeting of the Port State Control, PSC, Committee of Abuja MoU held at the Eko Hotel in Lagos, Jamoh also said that the need for effective Port State Control Regime cannot be overemphasized adding that the shipping industry is well regulated but without proper monitoring.

He also said if the trend continues unchecked, the economic implication could have devastating effects on the economies in the regions.

He stated: “The need for an effective Port State Control Regime in the Region can no longer be overemphasized That the shipping industry is adequately regulated but inadequately monitoredis an accepted fact and this has been the main reason for the continued existence of un-seaworthy vessels have become so huge that lives and the marine ecosystem are massively threatened.

“These dangers and their attendant economic implications have given rise to the evolvement of international concerted effort aimed at reducing the operation of these types of vessels to the barest minimum.

“I welcome members of the Committee to Nigeria for this important meeting which has given us another rare opportunity todilate on critical matters of common interest aimed at moving the Abuja MoU forward.

“The 10th PSC meeting held in Libreville discussed the activities and challenges facing the region and commended Nigeria for her regular financial support of the operations of the Secretariat.

“I am therefore happy to acknowledge that Nigeria has been consistent in its contribution towards the funding of the Abuja MoU and other members state are respectfully implored to do same.

“I am delighted to note that the Abuja MoU has continued to be re-invigorated and re-positioned to play its role creditably and efficiently towards ensuring an efficient PSC regime in West and Central Africa.”