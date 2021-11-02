By Godwin Oritse

In a bid to ensure that seafarers, after their training in Nigeria, get engaged by countries in need of seafaring services, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has commenced moves to enter into bilateral agreements with other countries to recognizing and accepting the Certificate of Competency, CoC, issued to Nigerian seafarers.

Speaking at the flag off of the third phase of the National Seafarers Development Programme, NSDP, in Lagos, Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said that the Agency was working on signing bilateral agreements with some countries to facilitate greater recognition and acceptance of the country’s seafarers as well as optimisation of the benefits of the programme.

He stated: “NSDP-3 brings our maritime manpower development strategy to the next level. It is a complete package, which offers the cadets everything they need to qualify as seafarers, from shore-based training, to sea time training, and attainment of Certificate of Competency, CoC.

“To prepare ourselves for the coming opportunities, the Agency will make concerted efforts to sign bi-lateral agreements of mutual recognition of Certificate of Competency to open opportunities for Nigerian seafarers to work locally and internationally.

“We are working with industry experts to ensure that our Maritime Education and Training (MET) meets international standards.”