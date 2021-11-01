By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Monday said the collapse of Nigeria’s economy and the worsening insecurity in the country were clear indications that the worst military regime Nigeria ever had was better than the present All Progressives Congress, APC, led Federal Government.

The Governor who spoke to newsmen in Makurdi on arrival from Abuja where he attended the just concluded National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lamented that the present administration had destroyed the bond Nigerians enjoyed and all the achievements recorded in various sectors by previous administrations in the country.

He assured that the PDP would rescue Nigeria from the misrule of the APC saying “what we did in Abuja by achieving more than 90 percent consensus in electing leaders of our party is a clear sign that God is on our side.

“And it is also a clear sign that we are determined to take over the mantle of leadership come 2023 because of the failure of the APC led government which has been deceitful and not being able to secure our land.

“They have rather succeeded in destroying the economy, our security, our social life and everything you can think of. At least I have been privileged to read the history of Nigeria; and those that have been leading us, including the military.

“It is usually said that the worse democratic government is better than the best military government. But for the purpose of this APC led government, I want to say that the worst military government that we have had in Nigeria was better than this particular federal government led by the APC.

“We have never seen a thing like this in this country; a people and party who do not want you to tell them the truth. When you advise them they try to twist things and tell the world that you are against them. They forget that this is a democratic dispensation.

“So I commend my colleagues, the other 12 PDP Governors for their understanding and also for their resilience because despite all the intimidation and blackmail by this APC led federal government we are still forging ahead.

“Today I can tell you that Nigerians are hopeful and by the grace of God we will make ourselves available, we will sacrifice our time, our resources, our energy and our unity cannot be compromised. We are committed as Governors of PDP in Nigeria to give the country a new direction.

“It shall be a direction that will unite us more than ever before and we will unite our country. You can imagine that the entire country is currently deeply divided along ethnic lines, along religious lines and the rest.

“But for us we are coming on a rescue mission and we have demonstrated that during our convention; and we look forward to seeing Nigerians teaming up with us to ensure that we dismantle this APC government that has record of the worst corruption in the history of our country.

“There is nothing at all that they promised that they have been able to deliver. They have rather succeeded in destroying everything including the successes recorded in various sectors by previous governments.”