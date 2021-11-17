By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace, MBMJP, Wednesday said Nigerians never bargained for the kind of hardship they are going through presently when they voted the All Progressives Congress, APC, led federal government in 2015.

Convener of MBMJP, Comrade Joe Bukka who stated this in a statement in Makurdi said majority of Nigerians were now cursing themselves for the economic woes they brought upon themselves by voting the present administration.

He said it was unimaginable that Nigeria would within six years of the coming of the present administration witness the worst economic hardship in the history of the country.

He said: “Nigerians never bargained for this kind of economic hardship when they voted for this APC led federal government.

“The Party made promises that they would better the lot of all Nigerians and give the people every reason to stone the last Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, administration but we all can now see that we were simply misled.

“How can anybody imagine that Nigeria that was sailing smoothly under the PDP leadership can turn out this way where families cannot afford to feed themselves.

“This is not fair, it is double tragedy that we cannot buy food and even the gas and kerosine we use for cooking the food are also out of the reach of Nigerians.

“This Government is being unfair to Nigerians; they have brought us to our knees. Everything is out of the reach of the people. Even our children can no longer go to school because we cannot afford to pay fees and if you manage to pay fees you will not be able to buy books because the prices are out of the reach of parents.

“This is not fair, we never bargained for this. It is the greatest disservice we cannot afford to allow to linger. This government must rise up and take steps to address this worsening economic situation because the patience of Nigerians is running out and 2023 is by the corner.”