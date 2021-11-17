…Suggests policy options

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have brought Nigerian households’ food security under threat, the World Bank has said.

In a new report, COVID-19 in Nigeria: Frontline Data and Pathways for Policy, released in Washington, last night, the bank said that Nigeria “already faced complex development challenges, the pandemic continues to affect health outcomes, human-capital accumulation, household poverty and coping strategies, and labor-market dynamics.”

The report showed both the extent of these impacts on Nigerians and promising policy options that could accelerate the nation’s recovery.

The report draws on innovative sources of high-frequency data, namely, the Nigeria COVID-19 National Longitudinal Phone Survey (NLPS), to inform the choices that Nigeria’s leaders now face.

According to the bank, “The report shows that the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis for human capital, livelihoods, and welfare are proving to be severe.

“While many schools have reopened across Nigeria, learning that was lost during the COVID-19 crisis still needs to be recouped and some children have not returned to school. Even though many Nigerians have returned to work, the jobs to which they have shifted – mainly in small-scale non-farm enterprises – may not offer income security, making it difficult for households to escape poverty.

“With the COVID-19 crisis ushering in associated shocks – especially to food prices – and social protection remaining rare, households’ food security and their welfare at large is under serious threat.”

The findings underscored the urgency of far-reaching reforms to strengthen Nigeria’s economy and development outcomes.

Commenting on the report, World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, said, “The COVID-19 crisis has provided a wake-up call to address the long-standing structural challenges that could constrain the government’s ambition to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“There is no time like the present for the country to prepare for future climate and conflict shocks and seize the promise of its young population to lay strong foundations for inclusive growth.”

The report suggested rolling out vaccines quickly and equitably to reduce the direct health threat posed by the virus.

It added that it would be essential to help children remediate the learning losses incurred during the pandemic – by getting them back to school or by finding low-tech remote solutions that work for the poor; as well as an expansion of the social protection which could provide short-term relief for the welfare losses currently faced by Nigerian households.